The pandemic put on full display that being prepared for a financial emergency before it happens is one of the most important things individuals can do to weather any storm, and State Treasurer Colleen Davis is ready to help Delawareans do just that during America Saves Week.
"I think, if the pandemic has shown us anything, it's that when things which are definitely unpredictable--and the last two years have certainly taken a toll on everyone in a variety of different ways--I'd say financial impacts are all too common," Davis told WDEL's Peter MacArthur on DelAWARE. "So really what we want to do is create and build financial resiliency. It is more about just having access to money, but it's also about being able to face some of those unexpected events that can impact our finances. I think so many people have felt that. Loss of job, health issues, all-around uncertainty are just a few examples that we've all come through, and I think it's time to just reassess and try to move forward in a more thoughtful way.'
That's why Davis loves the coming week so much. It's an entire week exclusively geared toward helping her do the most important jo for which she signed up: getting Delawareans on better financial footing.
"One of the things that's really special about America Saves Week is that it helps to promote a variety of different ways to just get started," Davis said. "I would say that my priorities for what we do in the office have always focused on bolstering retirement security and readiness, creating pathways to economic empowerment, and promoting a culture of financial excellence for all Delawareans. So I'm really excited to push those priorities forward through America Saves Week."
The theme for America Saves Week, which kicks off Monday, February 21, 2022, and lasts through Friday, February 25th, is that tagline of "Building Financial Resilience," but each day of the week also has a different specialized focus for ways to do that. They breakdown as:
- Monday, February 21st – Save Automatically
- Tuesday, February 22nd – Save For the Unexpected
- Wednesday, February 23rd – Save For Retirement
- Thursday, February 24th – Save By Reducing Debt
- Friday, February 25th – Save as a Family
The events kick off on the first day with a 2 p.m. virtual town hall--"#ThinkLikeASaver: 5 Ways To Make Savings Easier"--but all of the available resources are available on Delaware's America Saves webpage. Davis notes it doesn't matter where one might be in life, there's no better time than the present to get started.
"Absolutely not, it's never too late to save, and there are a number of different vehicles out there that that can help you to do that," she said. "I think the other thing to consider and to keep in mind is that, it's always an opportunity to reduce debt and to build wealth over time."