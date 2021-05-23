Investigators are working to find out what started a fire that heavily damaged an apartment building Saturday afternoon, displacing more than 50 tenants.
The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on May 22, 2021, at the Lighthouse Hill Apartments on Terra Hill Drive near Governor Printz Boulevard Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators announced Saturday.
When Brandywine Hundred firefighters arrived on-scene, flames were shooting from the top of the three-story building.
By the time the situation was under control, an adjoining building had to be evacuated.
Damage to the affected building is estimated at more than $1 million, but the building's alarm system did work properly, and no one was hurt.
The Red Cross and apartment management are providing emergency shelter to displaced residents.