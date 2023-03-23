Gene Delle Donne said his four years at Salesianum were special, and he wanted to give back to his school.
"After my family, Salesianum is the most important thing in my life."
Salesianum will become a huge part of Delle Donne's life going forward, as he was named just the 13th Head Football Coach in school history, and just the fourth since 1976.
Rev. J. Christian Beretta, Salesianum's Principal, said Delle Donne was selected out of a pool of 13 "very qualified" applicants which was whittled to four finalists.
"The candidate that we chose is not only an enthusiastic student of the game, but also was the candidate that knows our program and our school best, and a candidate who loved Saliesianum best."
Delle Donne takes over for Bill DiNardo, who guided the Sals for the past 19 years, including four state championships (2005, 2006, 2009, and 2013), but have only reached one state title game since 2015.
Serving as Offensive Coordinator the past two seasons, Delle Donne said he learned plenty from Delaware's second all-time winningest coach, who won his 300th game last year.
"Consistency, tradition, discipline, he was a gentlemen in every way that he coached. He carried himself in a first-class manner every day, those are probably the four biggest things I want to build for myself, and transition them to the kids."
Delle Donne said being in control, he wants to continue to evolve Salesianum's offense away from a rushing attack, and upgrade the program to not just become a state championship contender again, but become as respected as the soccer and lacrosse programs regionally.
"Modernize the program a little bit. I want to speed up practice, I'd like to speed up our offense. I think gradually it would be nice to get to a regional schedule -- down the road --, that's something to build upon as we progress throughout the state."
Football is the only Salesianum program this year to not win the top prize in their sport, with Soccer, Cross Country, Indoor Track, Basketball, and Swimming winning DIAA Titles, while Ice Hockey won the Philadelphia Catholic League and Flyers Cup NJ/DE crowns.
Delle Donne knows the standard at Saliesianum is excellence.
"I joked with the panel, 'I guess the barrier for entry is you have to win a state title, or else you're not welcome.' There's always going to be pressure no matter where you coach, but especially at this place, with 1,000 boys in the hall, you're always expected to win."
Delle Donne told Salesianum's players during a meeting on Thursday that the team's motto will be "Edit Your Behavior," a line spoken by the late-Kobe Bryant at a University of Alabama team meeting, a story he learned from Coach Nick Saban at a coaches' convention.
"We constantly have to better ourselves each and every day," Delle Donne told WDEL while explaining the motto.
Delle Donne was the 2004 Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year as a quarterback for the Sals, going on to become a two-year starter at Division I-FBS Middle Tennessee State.
Most recently, Delle Donne has worked as Salesianum's Director of Community Relations, working with marketing, admissions, and fundraising.
He said Salesianum was the only coaching job he wanted, and there's a reason its importance ranks just below his family.
"It's more than just football, it's representing 1,000 young men in the community. It's preparing young men for the future, and if you teach these kids to be leaders, the winning will take care of itself."