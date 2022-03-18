Nemours Children's Health on Friday launched a multipronged approach to increase vaccination rates among youth populations, particularly in minority communities, as Delaware lags behind the national average.
"We really are having a time with COVID, and trying to emerge stronger than ever means we have to think about community rates of vaccination--and vaccination is still one of the most important tools we have to bolster immunity, to protect ourselves, our neighbors, our family, and protect us from future variants," said Chief Population Officer for Nemours Kara Odom Walker on March 18, 2022. "The vaccination rates in Delaware, unfortunately, they are low in our state compared to much of the country, and they're even lower among Black and Latino communities in Delaware, which widens the risk and makes it more likely that some may die or have long-term illness due to COVID."
To combat low pediatric vaccination rates, Nemours will focus on messaging for teens to assure them the shots that protect against COVID-19 are safe. Driven by funding from a variety of organizations like the National Institutes of Health and in partnership with ChristianaCare's Institute for Research on Equity an Community Health and the University of Delaware's Partnership for Healthy Communities, Nemours crafted messages specifically for teens to dispel myths, answer common questions, and increase education.
One of those helping at the ground level is Anaya Patterson, president of the Teen Executive Committee at The Warehouse and co-chair of The Warehouse board. She, herself, is a recovering skeptic.
"At first I wasn't comfortable getting the vaccine because I wasn't really educated," she said. "But once I started to let myself know that it's really nothing to be afraid of, and it's good, and it's a good thing as a teen to get the vaccine because it fuels other teens, that may also be afraid to get the vaccine, to get it as well. "
Patterson, 18 and a freshman at Delaware State University, and her 16-year-old sister Aliyah, a junior at Mount Pleasant High School, have done their part by appearing in photo shoots, handouts, commercials, and online videos talking about their experience to show others teens representations of someone who looks like them, and explain how they safely received their shots.
Items like that are the core mission of the initiative, said Yvette Santiago, Nemours Director of Community Engagement.
"Continue to educate, educate, educate, and share the resources. Continue to find what those key questions are that folks may have, and really press them on it, right? Not just 'Oh, I don't want to get vaccinated because it will kill me,'" Santiago said. "If they say something like that, say, 'Well, why do you think it's going to kill you?' And 'Do you know anybody [who has died?]' Really pressing them to hopefully get to that place where they can have a much deeper dialogue, and then direct them to where there are resources, and folks that they can talk to--that's the only way that I think we'll get to these better numbers, is continuing to educate and spread the word."
She also noted one of the complaints they've heard most often is about a lack of in-person community education, and they've taken steps to address that as well.
"We also heard from our community partners that there was an urgent need for pediatric healthcare associates to talk to families at local events, and so we've engaged nearly 80 Nemours associates of diverse backgrounds to serve as ambassadors at COVID-19 events in the community, as we continue to advocate and message around the need for vaccination, and really building education and awareness about why it's so important," she said.
Marketing Communications team member Jenna MacPherson says they've listened to a variety of feedback, and detailed their teen-focused messaging to include information on things teens have noted are most important to them. Their printable FAQs and posters--available in both English and Spanish--focus on things like protecting family, which teens have provided is most important to them.
"We're trying to figure out how to both create access, like where do I actually go to get the vaccine, and how do I get good information about it if I have questions, if I have concerns about the risks and I'm hearing misinformation," Walker said. "I know for my own little people in my house, they were just scared of a sharp needle and pain. That was something we had to work through."
And part of the mission will be making sure teens aren't getting their information from social media, Patterson said.
"Instagram is the first thing that pops in my head, and the Shade Room. Whenever they post this stuff, it seems it makes someone scared of wanting to get the vaccine, like something's going to happen to me, or this is not good for me," Patterson said. "Just the crazy stuff about the government putting chips in the vaccine and, 'Oh, they're trying to track [us.]' Just crazy stuff like that is, although it's unrealistic, people really will think about it, especially teens. I'll talk to other teens and they'll just sound so uneducated, not knowing what they're saying. And that's just because that media is so good...[at making] it sound scary. It makes someone scared of wanting to get the vaccine, or nervous."
You can read more at Nemour's COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Center