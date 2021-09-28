Educators in Delaware K-12 schools, both public and private, will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or they'll face weekly COVID-19 testing.
The new requirement, announced by Governor John Carney Tuesday, takes effect in an emergency regulation on November 1, 2021.
The requirement also applies to all school staff, contractors, including school bus drivers, and volunteers who work in public or private school settings.
"This is one way to keep everyone safe while the children and educators are in school for in-person instruction," said Gov. Carney at the first virtual coronavirus briefing that's been held in weeks.
Children under the age of 12 aren't yet eligible for vaccination. Pfizer recently presented data that its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon — a key step toward beginning vaccinations for younger children.
"We're thrilled to have all of our schools back open and offer five days of instruction each week," said Delaware Education Secretary Dr. Susan Bunting, who also participated in the virtual news conference. "This is all in a way to create a safe environment for learning and to prevent disruptions to learning as our children experienced last year."
In mid-August, Carney announced a vaccine requirement or regular COVID-19 testing for all state employees. The requirement also applied to health care staff and staff at long-term care centers, regulated by the Division of Health Care Quality. Employees have until Sept. 30 to provide proof of vaccination. At that time, educators were not included in the mandate with the state calling them "district" employees.
The new requirement for educators comes after President Joe Biden announced sweeping new vaccine mandates that require all employers with more than 100 workers to require their workers to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly earlier this month.
"We had done it ourselves for state employees. ChristianaCare had gone a step further and required all of their employees to get vaccinated, so we just felt it was the right thing to do," said Carney.
But prior to Tuesday's announcement, a vaccine requirement in schools was something that both Carney and Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay have told WDEL they'd been considering. Rattay previously said those conversations had just been beginning as schools prepared to open their doors over the last month.
"It was something we were looking at--something that we felt like we had to work to cultivate the ground among educators to see what the districts themselves were willing to do," explained Carney.
He pointed to a universal mask mandate in place in schools and state buildings as a prime example of why this requirement took more time.
"We did have to make the masks a requirement, and it became an issue of some significant controversy within the school boards across the state," he said.
The vaccine requirement will extend to school bus drivers, whether they're school employees or contractors. Many districts have had trouble hiring enough drivers. This requirement may not help.
"There's always the concern when you have a requirement like this--and we had it with respect to state employees, with respect to nursing home employees, and I know the hospitals had a similar concern--that has to be balanced with the benefit of having those employees vaccinated as opposed to putting people at risk of giving folks the virus," said Carney.
Secretary Bunting outlined what will be expected of schools and districts to stay in compliance at Tuesday's news conference.
"They...need to have a mechanism to ensure that regular testing is available, on-site, if possible," she said. "There are also many community opportunities to get testing from local drug stores to some of the testing sites that we've had before."
Before back to school season, the Division of Public Health announced a $15 million partnership with testing agency Quidel. So far, Bunting said 19 charter schools and 11 districts have partnered with Quidel to have testing conducted at schools on a regular basis, but it's unclear how utilized the testing had been prior to this requirement.
"We're making that effort to make this as easy a requirement as we possibly can," she said.
She said districts must also have a progressive discipline policy in place for handling situations wherein educators or staff refuse to get vaccinated and don't get tested weekly. WDEL inquired further about what those policies look like.
"It doesn't result in somebody losing or getting fired right away," said Carney. "There are various levels of discipline. In some cases, you get docked a day or some period of time, and then moving up, allowing the employee to correct that situation."
It's unclear how many of the state's educators are already vaccinated. A spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Education previously told WDEL they don't have access to personal health information, but that could soon change. Under the new vaccine requirement, schools and districts must track vaccinations and weekly testing and ensure they possess secure storage for that information. It's unclear, though, whether they'll be required to report that data to the Delaware Department of Education.
The Delaware State Education Association (DSEA) said it also did not have data on how many of its members have been vaccinated.
DSEA President Stephanie Ingram said the organization supports the governor's decision.
“The Delaware State Education Association’s goal is to keep our educators and students in school, while protecting their health and keeping them safe during these uncertain times," said Ingram in a prepared statement. "All scientific evidence shows us that this vaccine is effective and prevents the risk of transmission, while lessening the symptoms if the disease is transmitted. So, we urge our members to get vaccinated. We recognize that some educators still have concerns with the vaccine. For these members, the requirement of weekly testing is a reasonable alternative that will help provide a safe learning environment for all. While we know not everyone will agree with this decision, we believe that this allows us to safely keep children and educators in school while continuing to protect their health.”
According to a COVID-19 tracker on the Division of Public Health's website, 518 students and 97 staffers have contracted COVID-19 since school began.
Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find vaccination provider locations.