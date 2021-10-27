Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in Delaware for the first time this year.
DNREC said a sample, taken on October 11, 2021, in sentinel chickens at one of its stations in southwestern Sussex County tested positive for the mosquito-borne illness.
The EEE discovery comes on top of what's been an active year for West Nile Virus in Delaware, where 18 of DNREC's 20 sentinel chicken stations have yielded positive tests in 74 chickens.
Two human West Nile Virus cases have been reported this year too. A case of West Nile Virus-equine also led to a horse being euthanized in Kent County after it lost its ability to stand.
No human cases of EEE have been reported yet this year.
EEE is rarer than West Nile Virus, but it's important to know the signs. Early symptoms of EEE or West Nile Virus are similar, but EEE's symptoms become more pronounced and debilitating, manifested by meningitis or encephalitis, that often results in hospitalizations.
Early EEE symptoms can include headache, high fever, stiff neck, tremors or muscle weakness, with more severe cases progressing to stupor, disorientation, coma, convulsions, paralysis and possibly death.
Eighty-percent of those who contract West Nile Virus don't experience any symptoms. EEE has a higher human mortality rate of more than 30% with infants, children, and the elderly most vulnerable, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
"Fall is the peak time of year for mosquito-transmitted disease activity, which will continue until colder weather, possibly until early- to mid-November. While the recent EEE and WNV findings are not cause for alarm, Delaware residents and visitors are urged to be vigilant over the next few weeks to avoid or reduce exposures to mosquito bites," said DNREC in a statement.