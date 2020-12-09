An effort to increase New Castle County Police's maximum officer allotment by 15 was tabled by County Council Tuesday.
NCCPD Chief Col. Vaughn Bond was looking to bring his force from a potential 400 officers up to 415, but ran into resistance from Public Safety Committee Co-Chair Jea Street about costs.
"We have no idea where we're going to be, fiscally, if we're going to be able to afford this or if we will have the people to fill these academies."
New Castle County Police currently has 366 officers, with 22 in an academy who are scheduled to graduate next month.
Recruitment is already underway for another academy, which would seem to put NCCPD close to the 400, or even that desired 415 number, but that doesn't account for the 60 current officers eligible to retire in 2021.
Street said if you take that into account, there's no reason to raise the cap, which would mean money would have to be allocated, but potentially not used, if those positions aren't filled during the year.
"You're not locking up $800,000 or so, you're locking up more like $1.5 million when you add in the benefits, the car, and the materials and supplies, and the money is just going to sit there because it can't be spent."
Col. Bond said NCCPD's last strength increase came when they went from 380 to 400 officers going into 2015.
He said the extra officers are needed, as New Castle County's jurisdiction has seen year-over-year increases in shootings up from 13 to 30, shots fired incidents up 59 to 101 and murders up two to seven.
Bond said he has a good idea where he would deploy some of the extra officers.
"We want to see some of this officers assigned to southern New Castle County."
That is what 6th District Councilman David Carter wanted to hear.
"My preference is to move as quickly as possible because I want boots on the ground south of the canal."
Carter said Middletown, New Castle County, and state police are often left to try to coordinate proper staffing in southern New Castle County, and that the shortage prompted Townsend to begin researching to create its own force.
"I actually think the actual amount of crime and calls are less reported down here. I can tell you, in rural areas, everyone I talk to says they don't bother to call the police down here most of the time, their best protection is a loaded gun and a mean dog. That's not the type of policing mentality I want in my community," Carter said.
While money is a concern, Street also questioned whether New Castle County could actually get enough qualified applicants and academy trainees to overcome those departing the force to even get the total number of officers over 400.
Carter said the biggest city in his district is struggling just to get new talent.
"Middletown just put out to hire new officers, they didn't get a single applicant, even with their [signing] bonus."
New Castle County Council could reconsider expanding the police force cap next month.