Delaware State Police were called to the Coastal Highway Walgreens in Bethany Friday morning after a reported car accident.
At around 10:15, an 82 year old woman drove her Hyundai Tucson through the parking lot, trying to park the vehicle.
Simultaneous to the 82 year old pulling her car into a parking space, an 89 year old woman was walking through the space toward the Walgreens.
After being hit by the front of the Tucson, the 89 year old was brought to the hospital where she later died.
The parking lot of Walgreens was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.