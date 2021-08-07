Delaware State Police are investigating a crash that killed an elderly motorcyclist in Dover.
The 74-year-old motorcyclist was westbound on Forrest Avenue around 8:20 Friday night when an SUV turned left into his path at the entrance to the Route 8 Liquor Complex, police said.
The resulting collision threw the motorcyclist onto the road--he was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The SUV driver wasn't hurt.
No charges have been filed at this point, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the accident to call Sergeant Wheatley with the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302.698.8451.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.