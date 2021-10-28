An elderly woman was killed in a house fire near Ogletown that also left a man seriously hurt Thursday morning.
Firefighters were called to the unit block of Augusta Drive in the Chestnut Hill Estates development at 7 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2021.
Aetna Hose, Hook & Ladder Company arrived on-scene to find flames shooting from the first floor of the home. Firefighters a 75-year-old woman from the flames. She suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
A 78-year-old man, who escaped the flames on his own, was hospitalized. He remains in serious condition and is being treated for smoke inhalation.
Two dogs were also rescued from the fire. One dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian for treatment while the other died.
Damage to the home is estimated at $200,000, according to the fire marshal.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause of the fire.