Wilmington Fire officials say an elderly woman was able to escape a house fire in the 9th Ward area on Friday morning, June 11, 2021, with the help of a neighbor and firefighters.
The call came in around 6:15 a.m. for a reported fire in a residence in the 24-hundred block of West Street with a person trapped.
Arriving units had fire conditions coming from the front of the house and were told there was an elderly woman who lived there.
While some firefighters worked to contain the flames in the front, another member went around back and found a neighbor helping the resident out a back door.
The resident and neighbor were checked for injuries but were unhurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.