LaJoia Broughton, a 41-year-old small business owner, speaks during an interview at Goat's restaurant and Tavern on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. Black voters in South Carolina rescued Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency during the 2020 Democratic primary, and he rewarded them by moving the state to the head of the party’s nominating schedule. But two years into his presidency, interviews with more than a dozen Black voters representing a variety of ages and backgrounds reveal mixed views, especially between generations. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)