Just over a month before the general election, the Delaware Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday surrounding recent decisions regarding vote-by-mail and same-day registration laws.
Justices on the state's highest court had plenty of questions for attorneys representing the Delaware Department of Elections as well as a candidate for State House and an election inspector. They took the hour-long arguments under advisement.
The day after the September Delaware Primary, Delaware Court of Chancery found that the vote-by-mail statute violates the Delaware Constitution, while also finding that same-day registration was in compliance.
The standing of the plaintiffs who challenge the same-day voting provision was questioned by Deputy Attorney General Alexander Mackler.
"This circular logic from the plaintiffs that "because the votes are unconstitutional, therefore we have standing," in order to accept that this court would have to become the first court in the country to say that mail-in voting somehow dilutes voted," Mackler said.
M. Jane Brady, who is also Delaware Republican Party Chair, reasserted the argument that they have made since the laws were enacted: that mail-in voting and same-day registration conflict with the Delaware Constitution.
"I'm not asking the court to develop law about same-day registration or engage in public policy, but the truth of the matter is the reason why we have that 10 days is so people know who is on the roles and they can challenge it. We don't have that with this," Brady said.
She also said that it does not allow candidates to meet all potential voters ahead of Election Day.
Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook also ruled in September that the Department of Elections could continue to take applications for a potential mail-in voting system for the General Election. The department cannot send out any mail-in ballots until 30 days before the election, which is Sunday, October 9.
The Supreme Court often issues a written decision several weeks after oral arguments. However, Election Day is now less than five weeks away.