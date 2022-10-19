FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, speaks during a campaign event at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Harmony, Pa., Oct. 18, 2022. Fetterman is releasing a new doctor’s note saying that he's recovering well from a May stroke as he vies for Pennsylvania’s pivotal U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)