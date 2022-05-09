Voting Generic
On Tuesday, Delawareans will head to the polls to determine the makeup of school boards across the state in a year where what does--or does not--get placed on students' curriculum is garnering national attention. 

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are uncontested races with single candidates in the Brandywine (District D), Christina (District G), Milford (District D), and Cape Henlopen (District D) school districts. In the Indian River School District, two candidates are vying for two seats available in District 1.

In New Castle County, the following districts have the following contested races: 

Appoquinimink At-Large 

Nichelle DeWitt

Appoquinimink At-Large Shawn Rohe
ColonialDistrict B Christine Smith 
ColonialDistrict B Gail H. Wade
Colonial District EKeenan D. Dorsey Sr.
ColonialDistrict E Leo B. Magee, Sr.
Red ClayDistrict CAshley Sabo
Red Clay District CJim Casper
Red Clay District CVic Leonard Sr.

In Kent County, the following districts have the following contested races: 

Caesar Rodney At-LargeDavid Failing 
Caesar Rodney At-LargeLorenzo G. Hopkins
Capital At-LargeFelecia R. Duggins
Capital At-LargeJoan L. Engel
Lake ForestAt-Large  Betty A. Wyatt
Lake ForestAt-LargeDj W. Silicato 
Milford At-LargeJalyn Powell
Milford  At-LargeMatt Bucher
Smyrna At-LargeChris Scuse
Smyrna  At-LargeDonna Austin
Smyrna  At-LargeJeffrey Battaglia
Smyrna At-LargeJoshua Seeney
Smyrna  At-LargeBrian Clements
Smyrna  At-LargeJonathan Snow
Smyrna  At-LargeVetra Evans-Gunter

In Sussex County, the following districts have the following contested races: 

DelmarAt-LargeDawn Adkins Litchford
DelmarAt-LargeLauren Hudson
LaurelAt-Large

Joe Kelley

LaurelAt-LargeLinda Hitchens
SeafordAt-LargeGeorge W. Del Farno
SeafordAt-LargeMarcus Wright
WoodbridgeAt-LargeCorey Grammer
WoodbridgeAt-Large

Rita Hovermale

Groups from the ACLU Delaware to the LWV Vote411.org to Patriots for Delaware have issued guides to their preferred candidates. 

