On Tuesday, Delawareans will head to the polls to determine the makeup of school boards across the state in a year where what does--or does not--get placed on students' curriculum is garnering national attention.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are uncontested races with single candidates in the Brandywine (District D), Christina (District G), Milford (District D), and Cape Henlopen (District D) school districts. In the Indian River School District, two candidates are vying for two seats available in District 1.
In New Castle County, the following districts have the following contested races:
|Appoquinimink
|At-Large
Nichelle DeWitt
|Appoquinimink
|At-Large
|Shawn Rohe
|Colonial
|District B
|Christine Smith
|Colonial
|District B
|Gail H. Wade
|Colonial
|District E
|Keenan D. Dorsey Sr.
|Colonial
|District E
|Leo B. Magee, Sr.
|Red Clay
|District C
|Ashley Sabo
|Red Clay
|District C
|Jim Casper
|Red Clay
|District C
|Vic Leonard Sr.
In Kent County, the following districts have the following contested races:
|Caesar Rodney
|At-Large
|David Failing
|Caesar Rodney
|At-Large
|Lorenzo G. Hopkins
|Capital
|At-Large
|Felecia R. Duggins
|Capital
|At-Large
|Joan L. Engel
|Lake Forest
|At-Large
|Betty A. Wyatt
|Lake Forest
|At-Large
|Dj W. Silicato
|Milford
|At-Large
|Jalyn Powell
|Milford
|At-Large
|Matt Bucher
|Smyrna
|At-Large
|Chris Scuse
|Smyrna
|At-Large
|Donna Austin
|Smyrna
|At-Large
|Jeffrey Battaglia
|Smyrna
|At-Large
|Joshua Seeney
|Smyrna
|At-Large
|Brian Clements
|Smyrna
|At-Large
|Jonathan Snow
|Smyrna
|At-Large
|Vetra Evans-Gunter
In Sussex County, the following districts have the following contested races:
|Delmar
|At-Large
|Dawn Adkins Litchford
|Delmar
|At-Large
|Lauren Hudson
|Laurel
|At-Large
Joe Kelley
|Laurel
|At-Large
|Linda Hitchens
|Seaford
|At-Large
|George W. Del Farno
|Seaford
|At-Large
|Marcus Wright
|Woodbridge
|At-Large
|Corey Grammer
|Woodbridge
|At-Large
Rita Hovermale
Groups from the ACLU Delaware to the LWV Vote411.org to Patriots for Delaware have issued guides to their preferred candidates.