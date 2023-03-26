We don't have flying cars as a norm in our near future, but Gov. John Carney's electric car mandate has some people that are NOT happy about the next step for cars in Delaware.
The future technological renaissance following the electric vehicle mandate may lead to the decline of people using gas fueled vehicles, which has charged up both pro- and anti-electric vehicle groups.
A townhall meeting was held at Brandywine Hundred Fire Company house in Bellefonte on Thursday night, which led to some debate from both sides of the argument about the coming years for Delaware.
According to Delaware resident Sue Vatnick, electric cars are the future, whether we like it or not.
"None of us could have conceived of what the internet would be and that was in the 1990s," Vatnick says, comparing the last major wave of life-changing technology.
"We all thought it was just going to be something that some nerds would be playing around with on college campuses, and yet here we are today: nobody can imagine being without the internet."
There are pluses and minuses to the technological progress.
Environmentalist David Legates says that there are a lot of misconceptions about climate change and electric cars' hand in the possible harm it can bring to the planet.
"The problem is, to get that thing on the road, to create the energy that is charging it, that's going to be fossil fuel based," says Legates.
He also pointed out that there is also potential to bring damage to the landscape, so he believes that electric vehicles may not be the better way to go.
The former professor at University of Delaware and long-time climatologist casting doubts on climate change says that while the general public views electric cars as a greener way to approach transportation in the coming years, the electricity created for the vehicles is still harmful even if we can't see exhaust coming from the car.
Secretary Shawn Garvin says that while this movement may be difficult economically for a portion of the community, the more common the electric cars are, the more accessible they will become for all.
"The cost is going to come down," Secretary Garvin says, comparing cell phones to the potential for renewable energy cars. "When they first came out, only a few people could get them and now everybody has them. They're not inexpensive [now], but we're going to look at the market to drive the price points."
Garvin also made a point to recognize that the mandate's purpose is not to eradicate gas-ran vehicles, but to increase the number of electric vehicles on the market gradually in order to normalize their presence in the market.
A huge concern about electric cars brought up by town hall audience members was the price of the cars and their upkeep, but Garvin says that the more that EVs that are being sold, the more affordable they will be due to the evening out of supply and demand.
Environmentalism, the economy, and social needs and concerns overlapped during the townhall meeting as many Delawareans are at odds on the issue.
Upcoming townhalls to discuss the issue will be held as follows:
- Tuesday, March 28th between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at 160 Peoples Plaza in Glasgow
- Wednesday, March 29th between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Camden-Wyoming Fire Company
- Thursday, March 30th between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Chambers Memorial Hall/Mill Creek Fire Company
The public can RSVP to the events here.