An electrical fault is listed as the cause of a fire that displaced a family of five Saturday afternoon.
Talleyville fire crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of Naamans Road around 2 p.m. on January 9, 2021, and found smoke coming from the roof of the house, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
Investigators learned faulty wiring in the attic started the fire, which caused roughly $150,000 in damage.
Smoke detectors in the house functioned properly, according to investigators.
No one was hurt in the fire.