No one was injured after a fire ripped through a Rehoboth-area townhouse Wednesday evening.
Rehoboth Beach firefighters responded to Catalina Circle in the SawGrass Development at about 8 p.m. on July 13, 2022 and found fire shooting from the second and third floors of a 3-story townhome.
The fire took 30 minutes to be put under control, and crews worked for 3 hours to secure the scene.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.
That was the same reason given for a fire earlier this week near Bethany Beach.