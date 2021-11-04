A 79-foot tree is about to make the trip from Elkton to one of the grandest Christmas stages.
An unidentified Elkton family has donated a Norway Spruce that will serve as the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
The tree was being pared down on Thursday, and will be cut next week ahead of its anticipated trip to New York City on November 13.
Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree! For the first time ever, the tree is from Maryland. The 79-ft Norway Spruce will be cut on Nov 11 and arrive at Rock Center Nov 13. Click for tree lighting details and more on our @habitat_org partnership.https://t.co/oxqHEmHWQC pic.twitter.com/Hyv5FWKqrf— Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 4, 2021
Officials have asked that the exact location of the tree not be disclosed, to avoid traffic going into the area ahead of its trip up I-95.
2021 marks the first time that a tree from Maryland has been selected to be lit at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, just outside the NBC Studios.
The tree will spend a week being decorated, before being officially lit on December 1st during a ceremony that begins at 8 p.m.