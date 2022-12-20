The drawing by 6-year-old Levi Carter breaks his mother's heart.
It's a stick figure, crying its eyes out, creating a puddle of tears, accompanied by a page in which Levi wrote: "I am sad because my house is gone forever."
Lexi Baize was getting Levi and his siblings, Lincoln age 4, and 1-year-old Lainey, ready for school on the morning of December 13, 2022.
She heard the smoke detector going off in the neighboring unit of their duplex on Sycamore Road in Cecil County, just west of the Delaware state line.
She went outside, saw flames in the kitchen next-door, and called 911.
She took her children to school, not wanting them to see what happened next.
"I wanted to take them away from the scene. I knew I was going to have to be right back there, so I didn't want them seeing their house burn down," said Baize. "I knew they'd have to deal with the aftermath."
Damage to the duplex was extensive--not just from the fire but from smoke and water. Baize said parts of the ceiling came down. The home is no longer habitable.
Initially Baize's, boyfriend Ryan and the children, were aided by the Red Cross. Now, they're in search of a new residence as Christmas approaches.
"We're living in a hotel right up the road until we find another spot," said Baize, who added that preparing meals has been problematic.
"It's hard because we have no kitchen at the hotel," said Baize. "Our biggest thing really is just food. People are asking, "Do you need meals?' Yeah, but you can't drop us off a pan of lasagna because we can't do anything with it."
No one was hurt in the fire, and for that Baize, is thankful, but she's distressed by how upset the situation has made her boys, as evidenced by the drawing and description Levi brought home from school.
"It's so depressing. I feel so bad," she said.
Friends and family are rallying around Lexi, Ryan, and the children and have created a GoFundMe page in hopes of raising $10,000.