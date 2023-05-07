An Elkton man is under arrest for allegedly shooting a Maryland state trooper and 2 sheriff's deputies during a burglary in Cecil County.
23-year-old Daniel Donnelly had forced his way into a house on Twin Lakes Drive in Port Deposit just after midnight Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.
Four Cecil County sheriff's deputies and a state trooper entered the house, and when the trooper and two of the deputies went into the back yard searching for a suspect, all 3 were shot.
Donnelly fled into some nearby woods, and police later recovered a shotgun from the house.
About 4 hours later, police got a report of a suspicious person asking convenience store customers for a ride about three quarters of a mile from the scene of the break-in and shooting, and police went to the store, questioned Donnelly and arrested him.
He's charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary and reckless endangerment--
The deputies are being treated for their injuries at Christiana Hospital, while the trooper was treated at University of Maryland Harford Memorial and released.