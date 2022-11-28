Delaware State Police are investigating a head-on crash on Route 40 in Glasgow that killed a 45-year old Elkton man.
Aetna firefighters were called out around 10:40 Sunday night, November 27, 2022, to the intersection of Route 40 and Pleasant Valley Road.
Troopers said the victim was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Route 40 when he collided with a pick up truck.
The wrong way driver died at the hospital according to police.
The driver of the pick up, a 51-year old Newark man, was treated for serious injuries.