Two Elkton men are behind bars on drug and gun counts after a traffic stop in Georgetown.
Officers pulled over a black Volkswagen Jetta with New York plates Friday afternoon and noticed an odor of pot coming from the car, Georgetown police said.
A search turned up some pot, along with a loaded 9-millimeter handgun with the serial number removed, and a magazine with 10 rounds inside.
Demon Harris, who police say was wanted on an outstanding warrant, and Daquon Colson were booked into the Sussex Correctional Institute.