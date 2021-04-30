The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is charging an Elkton woman with arson and attempted murder in connection to a house fire on Thursday afternoon, April 29, 2021, while someone was still inside the residence.
Firefighters from Singerly of Elkton and Aetna of Newark arrived at the home on Cherry Lane off of Fletchwood Road around 1:15 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the two story structure.
Fire investigators allege 47-year old Gail Metwally was seen setting multiple fires in the home then going outside and sitting in a chair on the front lawn and watching it burn.
Metwally then walked away from the scene but was arrested a short time later.
Meanwhile, bystanders heard cries for help from the home and helped a woman escape safely through a basement window.
Metwally is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center and faces the following charges:
- 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder
- 1st degree arson
- 1st degree assault
- two counts 1st degree malicious burning
- two counts malicious destruction of property
- two counts reckless endangerment