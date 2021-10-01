An Elkton golf course will go up for public auction this month.
Patriots Glen National Golf Course is being put up for sale by owner WHHM LLC, and will be auctioned on October 22.
Hugo Mazzalupi purchased the course in 2013, but believes it needs to be owned by someone who can focus more on improving the public image of the club.
"More ownership presence would help build customer relationships and provide an improved attention to the daily details of providing an exceptional customer experience. We also believe there is an opportunity to market the course more effectively, starting with our existing customers," Mazzalupi wrote in a statement.
He hopes to be able to have the new owner in place before the start of the 2022 season, and is hoping whoever buys the club will retain the current staff.
Patriots Glen is an 6,730-yard, par-72 golf course sitting on 215 acres at the back of a neighborhood on Red Hill Road (Old Baltimore Pike extended into Maryland).
30,118 rounds were played on the course despite the pandemic in 2020, up from a combined 24,324 in 2019 and 2018.
The live/online auction held by Hostetter Auctioneers is set for Noon on October 22, with a preview by appointment on October 8. More information is available on their website.