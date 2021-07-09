"We are just so happy to see so many visitors," said Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce President Carol Everhart, when asked how the beach communities fared during the 4th of July weekend.
Everhart said a daily survey over the holiday showed over 3,500 hotel rooms occupied, compared to a day of less than 80 rooms filled during the height of the pandemic.
She added that so far this year, the communities have logged over 46-thousand rooms filled as compared with under 25,000 at this time a year ago, a more than 90% increase.
Everhart said rentals have been extremely high as well and things look good going forward.
"Everything is booking into the 90th percentile or above throughout the summer," said Everhart.
Retail shops and restaurants however haven't been able to take full advantage of the influx of visitors due to ongoing staffing issues.
"So that would be the obstacle to overcome, is how to get more employees," said Everhart. "It's very difficult to service the way they would like to service."
Everhart says an extremely low number of student J-1 visas being issued, due in part to lingering coronavirus travel restrictions, has also limited the employment pool that beach businesses rely on.