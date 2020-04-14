An Elsmere-area dollar store was robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon, according to Delaware State Police Tuesday.
Authorities said two men entered the Dollar General at 2400 Kirkwood Highway, west of Elsmere, on April 13, 2020, around 4:35 p.m. and corralled employees and customers at gunpoint while having one of the employees open a safe and registers.
They also ordered all the victims present to turn over money they had on their person.
The suspects, describe as black males with face coverings and dark clothing, fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8436 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.