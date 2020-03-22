A man robbed an Elsmere-area pharmacy at knifepoint Saturday night, Delaware State Police announced Sunday.
According to authorities, the suspect entered the Walgreens at 1710 Faulkland Road, west of Elsmere, around 8:45 p.m. on March 21, 2020, and pulled a knife on an employee behind the sales counter.
After demanding and receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot. He was described as a light-skinned male, 18 to 30 years old, around 6' tall, with a thin build and a light-colored hoodie.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Delaware State Police at 302.365.8566 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.