Jack Parisi has been a member at Elsmere Fire Company for the past 42-years, and in that lengthy volunteer career, he said he never made a rescue save - until this past weekend.
Parisi was at his Roselle home on Sunday, May 31, 2020 when a call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a house fire in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue.
"Went out the front door, I looked up the street I could see the smoke coming across the street already," said Parisi.
So with his turnout gear back at Station 16 Parisi made his way up the street and found out a bedridden man was still inside.
With smoke pouring from the rear of the home, he made his way to a back bedroom.
"He says 'I'm over 300 pounds, how are you going to move me?'"
"I said: 'Don't worry about it, we'll get you out of here.'"
Assisted by the victim's two sons, the trio was able to get the man off the bed and onto a sheet and then dragged him back through the house. At that point Parisi said flames were extending inside.
"I looked in the kitchen, I could see the flames had broken through above the sliding door already, and there was a bigger smoke condition in the kitchen."
They were able to get the victim to a side door where the first Elsmere Fire Company engine crew met them.
The 60-year old victim was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.
Parisi said even though he's a volunteer he did the job he's trained to do.
"There's a lot of great guys in the Delaware Fire Service and I know any one of them would have done the exact same thing," said Parisi. "It's just what we do...it's just what we do."