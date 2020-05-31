No word yet on the cause of a house fire in Elsmere that displaced four people, one of whom was hospitalized.
The blaze was reported around 10:30 Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue in Roselle, Delaware State FIre Marshal's investigators said.
Smoke was pouring from the house when Elsmere fire crews arrived on-scene.
A 60-year-old man was taken to Christiana Hospital to be evaluated, and is listed in stable condition.
Three other occupants got out of the house safely, and the Red Cross is providing emergency shelter.
Damage to the house is estimated at $200,000.00.