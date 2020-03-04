Newark Police have arrested a 20-year-old Elsmere man on burglary and attempted kidnapping charges, and are asking for the public's help identifying a second suspect.
According to authorities, Jamal L. Whittlesey contacted an acquaintance and asked to meet him at the victim's East Cleveland Avenue residence.
While there, police said Whittlesey began fighting the victim, then pulled him out of the house and dragging him to an unknown destination. The victim was able to free himself and fled the scene, but Whittlesey reentered the home and stole a gaming system and computer equipment while three other occupants were locked inside a bedroom upstairs, police said.
A second suspect was discovered to have driven Whittlesey to the house, according to authorities, and, at one point, exited the vehicle.
Whittlesey was located at his own residence with several of the stolen items, according to police, and he was charged on Monday, March 2, 2020, with second-degree burglary, second-degree attempted kidnapping, theft greater than $1,500, and second-degree conspiracy. He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $17,000 secured bond.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the second suspect is urged to contact Newark Police at 302.366.7100 ext. 3483, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.