Elsmere Police are asking for the public's assistance in helping solve the shooting death of local resident, 31-year old Shaheed “Heedy” Smith, on Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Police say two suspects forced their way into an apartment at Silverbrook Gardens on Elsmere Boulevard around 1 a.m.
The suspects shot Smith, robbed a second victim, and then fled on foot towards Rodman Road.
Police say a silver pick up truck was also on Rodman Road at that time.
They do not believe the pick up truck is connected to the shooting, but they say the driver may have information on the suspects.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sowden at 302-668-3014, or via e-mail at scot.sowden@cj.state.de.us, or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333