When a notice showed up at the door of an Elsmere residence about Ordinance 666, the homeowner thought with that number it had to be a joke.
No one is laughing about it now.
The ordinance came up at the Elsmere Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. It would expand mixed use development into a mostly residential stretch off of the town's Kirkwood Highway commercial corridor.
5th District Councilwoman Joann Personti told WDEL's Rick Jensen Show she felt "duped," and that it's essentially allowing an expansion of the commercial district into the residential zone, but calling it something different.
"The existing zoning map shows...that area [New Road] is residential with the exception of the business on the corner [at Dupont Road]," said Personti.
She believes there are discrepancies between the comprehensive plan and the ordinance.
"It does not state that this will encompass commercial AND residential properties behind the commercial properties," said Personti. "There's nothing that explains that.
"It's important to note with that ordinance there is a complete list of the town properties that is under consideration for mixed use," said Personti. "That list is not in the comprehensive plan."
Ordinance 666 is scheduled for first and second reading at the Elsmere Town Council meeting on Thursday, October 13th. Personti plans on introducing an amendment to remove all residentially zoned properties within her district from consideration for mixed use.
In an email to WDEL News Personti said she's been urging all residents to express their objections to their council person and to attend the meeting on October 13th at 6:30 p.m.
"I believe if we follow through with anything it would be to rezone the commercial properties only to mixed use and see how that goes," said Personti.