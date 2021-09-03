A 64-year-old Elsmere woman is facing 109 counts of animal abuse and related charges, officials announced Thursday.
According to the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, Marybeth Stankevich was found to be living with 49 cats in what officials called "inhumane, deplorable conditions." Four dead cats were also located during the execution of a search warrant on August 31, 2021, by officers with the Office of Animal Welfare's Delaware Animal Services.
The home was condemned by law enforcement, and the cats were transferred to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Stankevich was charged with:
- 49 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, four felony counts of animal cruelty
- 49 counts of failure to inoculate for rabies
- One count of failure to remove excreta and food waste daily
- One count of failure to store food and bedding protecting from spoilage and contamination
- One count of failure to meet drainage and waste disposal requirements
- One count of failure to maintain water receptacles in a clean manner weekly
She was released of her own recognizance and prohibited from possession of domestic animals pending a hearing.