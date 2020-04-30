The All Saints Catholic School in Elsmere announced Thursday it would be closing permanently at the end of the current school year.
A letter from the school to parents cited an "inability to create a viable financial plan in the current crisis," as cause for the closure.
"This difficult and painful decision was made after thoughtful consideration and prayer by the school’s Board of Specified Jurisdiction, the Pastors of our supporting parishes, and the Diocese," said principal Mary Elizabeth Muir in a letter announcing the closure. "Although we have made significant progress in strengthening the financial position of the school over the last few years, we have grown to rely to a large extent on the charitable support of individuals, foundations, our parishes and the Diocese. The charitable support that we have received has allowed us to provide meaningful tuition assistance to many of our school families as well as help fund our strong academic programs. However, the confluence of factors presented by the COVID-19 crisis has jeopardized these sources of support."
The school said some foundations which had typically provided financial support for the school were instead focusing their efforts on "basic human needs" during the pandemic, while also leading to a decline in assets from other income sources still available.