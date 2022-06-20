Kenwania Brooks was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Elsmere Skating Center in 2007, and Elsmere's only detective is hoping a case that has mirrored his tenure on the force can be solved.
Detective Scott Sowden had just joined Elsmere PD in February of that year, when 29-year-old father of two, was killed on a busy evening at the now-closed rink.
"I worked my first shift on a Wednesday, this happened that weekend."
Brooks' mother Merdis Hardy said the fact the case remains unsolved a decade and a half later remains tough to process.
"It's been 15 years we've been dealing with this, with no kind of justice, not even knowing who did it."
Sowden said he believes this was a targeted attack on Brooks, who had no prior history of violence or drugs. He believes he knows who is involved, but needs the public to help connect the dots.
"There were a couple thousand people at the rink last night. Somebody saw something, I need that person to saw something to come forward."
Sowden said some technology from 15 years ago was worth revisiting.
"I didn't think you'd be able to, but you can get something from that '07 Blackberry, you just have to have the right charger."
He did not mention what types of clues were hidden in the memory of that phone.
Shania Minor, the mother of Brooks' two children, also called for the shooter to turn themselves into police.
"You know it's up to you and God at this point, but you took a very great person and a very good father away from their family, and you've got to pay for your consequences and the things you did."
Anyone with information on the case is asked to reach out to Det. Sowden at scot.sowden@cj.state.de.us, or Crimestoppers.