Following his announcement late last week that he would resign from his position as a Democrat state representative for Wilmington--citing PTSD as the reason for his planned February departure--Gerald Brady was named as a suspect in two separate shoplifting investigations in Newark Tuesday.
In June 2021, in response to an advocate who had sent the representative a study on lowering sex crime rates by decriminalizing strip clubs and prostitution, Brady replied from his official government email address with:
“Is the dude basically saying, if we provide free (sex acts) for Uncle Pervie there will be few rapes and few (a slur for Chinese women) will be shipped in CONEX containers to the Port of Wilmington??”
Brady had meant to send the message to a private citizen, not the advocate who'd sent him the study.
According to Newark Police, Brady allegedly attempted to leave the Acme at 100 Suburban Drive without paying for a shopping cart full of merchandise worth shy of $200 around 5:20 p.m. on January 12, 2022. Confronted by a loss prevention employee, Brady declined to pay for the items and left, police said.
Authorities said the employee at the location recognized Brady from a previous, unreported shoplifting incident and obtained the license plate number from his vehicle in the parking lot. Police said he told officers Brady had performed similarly on December 29, 2021, and was seen on surveillance footage removing merchandise worth less than $200 without paying for it.
Brady's license plate contained the initials of the state representative, police said, and the Acme employee confirmed Brady was the suspect in question after viewing a photo of him, police said.
A warrant was issued for Brady on January 25, 2022, and he turned himself in hours later on two counts misdemeanor shoplifting, police said. Brady was charged and released on his own recognizance.
The embattled state representative announced he would officially step down from his position on February 4, 2022, saying he'd been diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service. He made no mention of the June 2021 in his reasoning for departure.
After the incident came to public light, Brady responded at the time with: "There is no excuse I can offer that explains my embarrassing and shameful words that insulted, stereotyped and dehumanized an entire culture while making light of a serious human rights crisis."
An ethics complaint filed against the representative over the incident was ultimately dismissed.