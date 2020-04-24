An employee of the Lowe's in Bear has become infected with COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the home improvement store said the employee's last day at work, at the home store located on 1030 East Songsmith Drive, was April 14, 2020.
"The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines," said Pedro Chen, a senior analyst for public relations. "n an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with this individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave."
The chain has temporarily reduced operating hours, closing stores at 7 p.m., to provide additional time to thoroughly clean and sanitize stores.
"The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority," said Chen.