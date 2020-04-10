The Wawa in Wilmington Manor was shuttered abruptly Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokeswoman from the convenience store chain confirmed to WDEL that the ill associate last reported to work at the Wawa, located at 1515 DuPont Highway, on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
"In accordance with its protocols, Wawa took immediate action and closed the store to have it professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. The store will reopen as soon as possible with associates from neighboring stores, if needed," said external public relations supervisor Jennifer Wolf.
It's unclear how many employees may be impacted or forced to quarantine following their colleague's positive diagnosis.
"We are working with the local Department of Health regarding notifications to any associate who may have had close contact with the associate," Wolf said. "As always, the health and safety of our customers and associates is a top priority. We will do everything we can to support our associate, including providing paid time off, and take all necessary steps to monitor, safeguard and protect all our associates and customers."
The store, last month, suspended all self-serve stations, including coffee, but allowed touch-screen ordering to continue.
An employee at the Milltown Wawa on Kirkwood Highway also tested positive for COVID-19 at the end of March.