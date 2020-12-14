"As an employer, if you have a direct-facing contact with the public or, for example, you think about a healthcare system, hospital, and nursing home where workers, nurses, doctors have direct contact with patients--and, of course, an infected doctor can pose a direct threat to a patient--in those scenarios, employers can certainly force the employees to take a vaccine," said Dr. Dean Fanelli, an attorney and partner in the Intellectual Property Department of Seyfarth Shaw LLP.
As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination gets closer to public availability, Fanelli said employers may attempt to force their employees to get vaccinated, to the point where they might face termination if they drag their feet. Though, he noted to Peter MacArthur on WDEL's DelAWARE, there may be instances where an employee could successfully argue they can't receive it.
"Certain exceptions would apply. For example, if you have a disability. You may have heard...two people in the UK that receives a Pfizer vaccine had allergic reactions, he said. "So that may be a condition where if you have allergic reaction, your employer can make a reasonable accommodation or, you will then be able to say I have a medical condition that would allow for an exception to the vaccine. But generally speaking, yes, you can be forced by your employer to get the vaccine. And if you don't comply, your employer can fire you."
He said the unprecedented nature of the pandemic has provided an avenue for employers to try and force the issue, though they would likely be reticent at first to take such extreme action against reluctance.
"In this situation, it's a bit unusual. Typically, if you think about the flu vaccine--and there are situations and states that do mandate the flu vaccine--here we have the Pfizer vaccine recommended for emergency use authorization," Fanelli said. "This isn't a whole licensure. We're in an emergency pandemic situation, obviously, and the risks, this criteria for emergency use is, do the benefits outweigh the risks? In this case, I would imagine that, at least in the short term, while there's still this skepticism, employers may strongly request that they please get the vaccine. But going forward, as people still are returning to the workforce in greater numbers, then definitely, I can see a situation where it will be required."
Facing the most difficulty delaying their vaccination for whatever reason will be at-will employees, who can be fired for any reason, at any moment. So if they've employed by an employer requiring vaccination, they could simply be let go for not complying.
"At-will employment means you can be fired at will," he said. "And certain employees that are part of a union, the employer may have to negotiate with the union according to collective bargaining agreements, But at-will employees can be terminated."
Fanelli suggested employees and employers should both begin thinking about how this situation will play out through the legal system and prepare for future litigious action. With no groundwork laid for something like this, the outcome remains unclear.
"Employers should start thinking about this because it is an issue where there's a lot of gray area," he said. "We're in a situation where employers--not only for the safety of employees, but you can imagine a restaurant may want to tell their customers, 'Hey, all our employees are vaccinated,' to get the customer stream back in-- there are a lot of situations I think it will be a good idea. And, I think in the short term, employers--absent healthcare systems, nursing homes--they're probably going to work with their employees."