They're the ones who often times have to put the pieces back together in the wake of a high speed vehicle crash.
The medical community, notably emergency medical services and emergency room personnel, are joining the call to get drivers to slow down on the roadways.
Last week the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and state troopers up and down the East Coast, rolled out a summer safety program aimed at getting drivers to slow down in the face of increasing highway fatality numbers.
Delaware EMS Medical Director Dr. Robert Rosenbaum explained the physics exerted on the human body in a high speed crash as a squaring of force.
"It means if you're crashing at twice the speed, you have four times the force applied to the occupants of a vehicle," said Rosenbaum. "If the crash occurs at three times the speed, it's nine times the force to those occupants.
"Occupants can't tolerate levels of force at those levels. They lead to fatal injuries. They lead to permanently disabling injuries," said Rosenbaum. "The collision that occurs happening at that higher speed with greater impact exerts forces on the body that cannot be survived."
Fatality numbers would be higher were it not for EMS personnel using cutting edge techniques to treat trauma victims in the field like the use of whole blood, which was recently enacted in New Castle and Sussex counties.
"We've already administered twelve units of blood to patients who are either entrapped or in hemorrhagic shock as a result of a major motor vehicle collision," said Rosenbaum. "That is much higher numbers than we expected."
According to the most recent NHTSA statistics speeding related fatalities increased eight percent from 2020 to 2021 with 12,330 people killed in speeding related crashes, and more than 325,000 suffering injuries.