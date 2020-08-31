The Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company of Newark ceased firefighting operations out of Station 8 on Route 273 on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
The station just east of the intersection with Main Street and Library Avenue has been in operation since 1963.
Aetna officials said they reached the decision to close the station following a consultant's report in 2019 that recommended consolidation of the company's four stations.
In addition to Station 8, Aetna operates out of Station 9 on Academy Street where they've been since the late 1800s, and from Station 7 off of Elkton Road, and Station 10 in Glasgow.
Declining numbers of volunteers was one reason cited for the station's closure.
“With limited funding options available, we must look at a model that can efficiently maintain a minimum fire and EMS response level 24/7 to our entire district,” said Fire Chief Drew Bowerson in a post on the fire compay's Facebook page.
The fire company said an ambulance and a New Castle County paramedic unit will operate out of Station 8 for the next few months.