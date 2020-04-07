Price gouging, group size violations, out-of-state visitors are just a few of the groups that have been the target of Delaware's law enforcement to uphold Governor John Carney's state of emergency.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings office said there have been six businesses who have been issued cease and desist orders for violating parts of Carney's emergency order that took its initial shape back on March 11.
Vape, tobacco, and CDB/Hemp/Vape shops were all deemed non-essential by Carney, and all were ordered to close.
The Department of Justice also reports they've received over two dozen formal complains about price gouging, and on Monday issued a subpoena to Great Value at the Adams Four Shopping Center in Wilmington after they said their initial letter went unanswered.
Officers also have continued monitoring the state line for out-of-state travelers who aren't permitted in Delaware except for essential reasons.
After Friday's checkpoint in Claymont, officers have also been monitoring Route 1 in the Beaches, Route 20 in Long Neck, and Route 113 south of Millsboro.
Failure to obey an emergency order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $50-$500, and up to 6 months in prison per violation. Price gouging could lead to a civil penalty of up to $10,000 per offense.
“This is a tremendously difficult time for everyone, and the only path forward is for all of us to take this seriously as a community,” said Jennings in a statement. “These temporary restrictions are unprecedented, but they are necessary. Everyone’s job right now is to save lives. There is no alternative. And when people don’t take these orders seriously, we must step in.”
“The overwhelming majority of Delawareans have heeded the Governor’s calls to be diligent and to keep their communities safe. By obeying the emergency orders, you are saving the lives of your family, your friends and your neighbors. The message to those who ignore the Orders is simple: You are endangering people’s lives, including law enforcement officers, by forcing unnecessary interaction.”
“Our Troopers will continue to fulfill the mission of the Delaware State Police, which is to enhance the quality of life for all Delaware citizens and visitors, by providing professional, competent and compassionate law enforcement services,” said Delaware State Police Superintendent Col. Nathaniel McQueen, Jr.
“They will continue to enforce the laws of the State of Delaware, to include those associated with the Governor’s State of Emergency Declaration, in an appropriate and just manner. Our emphasis and goal in enforcing the orders, specifically in regards to the travel restrictions, is to achieve voluntary compliance through education and awareness. The health and well-being of our Troopers, as well as the community, will remain our top priority as we continue to serve and protect, during this unprecedented event.”