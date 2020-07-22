Goonies never say die, and neither do the Wilmington Blue Rocks.
The 2019 Carolina League champions are opening up their stadium to their fans this weekend, though it won't be for a ball game, as the 2020 season has been shelved by novel coronavirus COVID-19 concerns.
"Coming up this weekend, Friday and Saturday, we are having an outdoor movie weekend," said Kevin Linton, Director of Community Affairs. "Friday night, July, 24, we will feature The Sandlot--baseball favorite...And then on Saturday night, July 25, it's the ever-popular movie The Goonies."
Seats for the event will be extremely limited, maxing out at about 400 attendees in the 6,500-capacity stadium as the organization ensures all appropriate COVID precautions are in place.
"We're going to allow people to come in the ballpark. We have a limited amount of seats that we've sold," Linton said. "We have social distancing guidelines in place, including where fans can sit in the seats--they'll have to skip a row and all the aisle seats will be off limits. Also, each fan will have to wear a mask, and we'll have plenty of hand-sanitizing stations throughout the concourse to maintain cleanliness."
There won't be any fireworks or concessions available, but the $11 ticket price includes popcorn and bottled water, and guests are invited to bring sealed non-alcoholic drinks and snacks from home. A large LED screen will be places on the field near second base.
"If this series goes well, we'll explore the opportunity, potentially, to do other movies in the summer--if this all goes out without a hitch," Linton said. "If people are out there and would like to see a specific baseball-themed--or any other--movie, reach out to us on our social media...and let us know what you might want to see."
Both evenings, gates open at 7 p.m. with showtime at 8 p.m. Visit BlueRocks.com for tickets.