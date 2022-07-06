A new greenspace debuted Tuesday in New Castle County's Simonds Gardens community isn't just nice to look at, it serves the surrounding community in a number of ways that will improve the overall quality of life there.
On July 5, 2022, DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin joined Habitat for Humanity New Castle County CEO Kevin Smith, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, Jaywann Saunders of the Simonds Gardens Civic Association and state Rep. Franklin Cooke to cut the ribbon on a brand new rain garden. Chief Communications Officer for DNREC Nikki Lavoie said the contributions it makes to the homes around it are significant.
"One of the reasons why this rain garden is so important is because, in addition to allowing the growth of greenspaces without the need for watering or regular maintenance, rain gardens help conserve water and filter and reduce pollutants that enter our waters. They reduce local flooding. They create habitat for birds and butterflies. And they help boost property values because they're beautiful."
Rain gardens are shallow areas graded and landscaped with planted greenery in such a way that is designed to hold water, and trap and absorb things like pollutants, fertilizers, oils, grease, pesticides, and sediments.
Trapping more water is important for Simonds Gardens, said Smith, who noted the area is largely flat, made up of connected rancher-style homes, and rain water can easily flood not just it, but surrounding neighborhoods. He said NCC Habitat for Humanity has been focused on the Simonds Gardens community for some time, and their proximity to industrial areas has impacted their communal health.
"We saw this opportunity, in meeting with the neighborhood, that they would like this vacant lot that New Castle County owns, turned into a better use, into something more aesthetic for the community, Smith said. "A rain garden is an environmental use. It helps contain rainwater on that property. But we've also been able to alter the appearance for the better on this lot."
Resolving some of those issues mans taking serious strides in environmental justice, an initiative Lavoie said has been a priority for DNREC, funded through project grants created by the General Assembly last year.
"DNREC, of course, is committed to ensuring that all Delawareans--especially those in underserved areas, like this community--have equal access to greenspaces where residents of all ages can enjoy being outdoors," she said.
Smith pointed out its also a primary focus for his organization, which often surprises many who don't realize Habitat for Humanity does more than just build residential structures.
"Yeah, these neighborhoods--low-income, primarily African American neighborhoods--have been, in many ways, long neglected. As I mentioned, they're located near industrial facilities that create environmental concern. So investing back into these neighborhoods and providing a better place for this community, a better living environment, this is just a small way to do that," Smith said. "One of the ways that we do that, and it's significant, is to listen to the community, to engage them in listening meetings, to hear what they want to happen on the site. Really, we're just facilitating this work. The community is the one who said, 'This is the ultimate end result we wanted to see.'"
Q2
Nikki Lavoie, chief communications officer for DNREC, says the rain garden debuted by environmental officials and volunteer organization leaders Tuesday in the Simonds Gardens community is all about improving conditions for the neighborhood, which New Castle County Habitat for Humanity's CEO Kevin Smith says is environmental justice.
Q4
Lavoie says this is an investment from Delaware lawmakers through a grant that, by prioritizing environmental improvements, will also result in quality of life upgrades.
Q3
OUT
Q5
Kevin Smith, CEO of New Castle County Habitat for Humanity, says a rain garden debuted in the Simonds Gardens is as much about function as it is form. The garden will lessen area fooding while beautifying the neighborhood, all while being low maintenance, according to DNREC spokeswoman Nikki Lavoie says
Q1
All of that investment in the community is Delaware lawmakers and leaders looking to increase environmental justice in an area that can often be neglected, all just by hearing what they've been told, Smith says
Q6
OUT