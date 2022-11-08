Multiple callers to the WDEL Newsroom reported that the Pulaski School at 1300 Cedar Street, failed to open on time for voting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
One voter said they lined up at 6:45 a.m. for the 7 a.m. start, but as of 7:30 a.m. the building was still closed.
The State Department of Justice, which is coordinating a Joint Information Center for media inquiries on Election Day, said the polling location did open on time but voters were not at the correct entrance.
In a response to an inquiry from WDEL the DOJ sent the following reply:
"The voter entrance for this location is off of Banning Street, which is the back of the Building. The back of the building has handicap parking and an entrance directly into the voting room. Pulaski had voters at 7AM, but some voters were in line in the front of the building. The staff was instructed to post sign at front door informing voters to enter off of Banning Street and Elections posted on social media."