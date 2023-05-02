A package of environmental-related bills has been filed in the Delaware General Assembly, with two months left in the 2023 half of the session.
One bill filed Tuesday would set a goal for all state-owned and operated passenger and light-duty vehicles to be "zero emission" by 2024.
Law enforcement and school district vehicles would be excluded.
But, another bill does establish targets for the annual purchase of state-owned electric school buses.
Under other bills, state public works contracts would take into account "clean construction preferences...." and still more legislation seeks to address the state's Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure, while codifying a clean vehicle rebate program.
And, new commercial buildings with a foundation footprint of 50,000 square feet or more would be required to support solar panels on their rooftops.
The House bills have been assigned to the House Natural Resources & Energy Committee. One, HB 99, was released from the House Natural Resources Committee today after a hearing. SB 103 has been assigned to Senate Environment, Energy and Transportation Committee.
“Delaware is on the frontlines of the climate crisis, and we can’t ignore the risks this poses to our residents. That's why we've taken crucial steps in recent years to protect our environment and safeguard our communities through investments in renewable energy and our water infrastructure,” said House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst. “This package takes our commitment to a healthy, sustainable future to the next level. With these bills, we’re not just laying the groundwork to hit our bold emissions targets, we’re also positioning Delaware as a leader in green energy innovation and sustainability.”
“We can no longer sit passively and pretend that no-action is the best way to protect the planet’s future. Humankind has contributed detrimentally to the environment and it’s time we own our responsibility to address the issue,” said Rep. Debra Heffernan, chair of the House Natural Resources & Energy Committee. “These ambitious bills ensure attainable goals that will protect our portion of this fragile planet. It’s time we do our part in the here and now, providing the foundation for future generations, so that this issue will move from ‘crisis’ to memory.”
“Passage of this legislative package will mark a significant step forward in Delaware’s ongoing efforts to embrace clean energy, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and protect the nation’s lowest lying state from the most immediate threats of climate change,” said Sen. Stephanie Hansen, chair of the Senate Environment, Energy & Transportation. “I want to thank all of my colleagues in the Senate and the House who have committed their time, advocacy and hard work to making sure we are leaving a healthier, cleaner and more environmentally just Delaware for our children and grandchildren.”
“Today, we take concrete steps to help ensure Delaware is doing all it can to curb the impacts of climate change and protect our most vulnerable citizens from the impacts we can no longer avoid,” said Dustyn Thompson, Chapter Director of the Sierra Club Delaware Chapter. “That is what this collaborative approach really has been all about. What can we do to help every Delawarean, including our children and their children, live in a healthier, cleaner Delaware? This package of legislation helps answer that question and shows that Delaware is ready to lean into this issue.”