For now, we should stop shaking hands to keep from spreading the coronavirus, an epidemiologist said.
Under normal circumstances, giving a handshake, high-five or even a hug to greet a friend or relative isn't a problem for your health, or theirs, said Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health professor Bill Hanage.
"If that happens, I'm gonna be exposed to something which I'm more likely to have immunity to. Hardly anybody in the world, other than the people who've recovered from COVID infection, have any immunity to this virus, which means so many people are vulnerable," said Hanage.
Hanage said for now, we should replace handshakes, high-fives and hugs with safer greetings.
"Live Long And Prosper--y'know, you can raise your hand and, sort of, just do the [Star Trek's Mr.] Spock gesture, or you can do the, sort of, Namaste thing--things like that. There are many ways in which you can greet people without needing to get [too] close to them," said Hanage.
Other alternate greetings could include elbow bumps or head nods.
Hanage said we can go back to shaking hands once the coronavirus threat has passed.