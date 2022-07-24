An equipment malfunction is to blame for a fire that damaged a Middletown business Saturday night.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at Johnson Controls in the Westown Business Park, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
When they arrived on-scene, crews from Volunteer Hose and other local departments found flames in the building's battery processing section.
They were able to contain the fire to the area where it started, and investigators found the cause was a malfunction in the plant's equipment.
There's no dollar estimate of the damage at this point.
The building's fire alarm and fire suppression system worked properly, and no one was hurt.