An equipment malfunction is to blame for a fire that damaged a Middletown business Saturday night, July 23, 2022.
The fire was reported around 11 p.m. at Johnson Controls in the Westown Business Park, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said.
When they arrived on-scene, crews from Volunteer Hose and other local departments found flames in the building's battery processing section.
Due to the high heat and humidity, and the hazardous materials involved, second and third alarms were sounded.
They were able to contain the fire to the area where it started, and investigators found the cause was a malfunction in the plant's equipment.
The building's fire alarm and fire suppression system worked properly, and no one was hurt, although firefighters who were inside the building had to be washed down as part of decontamination protocols.
There's no dollar estimate of the damage at this point.
Meanwhile, fire investigators said a malfunction in the heating process for epoxy resin sparked a three-alarm fire Thursday night at a flooring company off of Churchmans Road.
That incident also sparked a hazardous materials response.
The fire marshal's office said damage at that facility was more than one million dollars.